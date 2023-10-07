Top track

Zed Bias - Neighbourhood

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cigarette Records: Zed Bias

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zed Bias - Neighbourhood
Got a code?

About

Zed Bias

The OG is back again to tear up the Fox and Firkin!Where do we even start describing a don like Zed Bias?!

Dave Jones, better known as ZED BIAS, is a MOBO-nominated music producer, arranger, remixer, guest lecturer, and DJ, based in Manchester, Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Zed Bias, Javano

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.