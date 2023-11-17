DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loft Lates: Charlie Dark & Kate Hutchinson

Café 1001
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It is a pleasure to welome Charlie Dark & Kate Hutchinson to the loft this year, both renowned artists making their much anticipated debuts behind our booth. Run Dem Crew founder & MBE holder Charlie Dark's musical knowledge spreads far and wide, running f Read more

Presented by 1001.

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

