DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joke Jam

The Camden Head
Sat, 18 Nov, 12:30 pm
WorkshopLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Joke Jam! A joke writing workshop show JUST FOR COMICS. Bring your new material! You'll get 4 minutes of stage time and 3 minutes of tags from your fellow comics.

*Please note this is a donation based show

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Camden Head

2 Camden Walk, London N1 8DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.