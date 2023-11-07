DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Henry Taylour

Next Door Records
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7
About

Henry Taylour is an evocative singer-songwriter whose use of poetic lyrics and right hand guitar playing draws inspiration from the likes of Ben Howard, John Martyn and The Tallest Man on Earth. Henry released his debut EP entitled 'White Rocks' in Decembe Read more

Presented by Next Door Records.

Lineup

Venue

Next Door Records

304 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

