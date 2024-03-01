Top track

Joanna Sternberg

Joanna Sternberg

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Joanna Sternberg

W/ Johanna Samuels

3/1/2024 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

Fully Seated.

Joanna Sternberg is a singer, songwriter, musician and visual artist born/based in New York City. Joanna started taking piano lessons when the...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Joanna Sternberg, Johanna Samuels

Venue

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90027, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

