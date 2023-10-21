Top track

HOLLYWOOD: Gran Opening

Cadavra
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

En Festis, en garitos de Berlin, en afters de extrarradio, en casas de colegas de chill, comiéndote un kebab… Has estado Hollywood un montón de noches en tu vida,pero nunca antes como lo vas a estar el próximo 21 de octubre en HOLLYWOOD.

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Two Ex, Junnio, ketia

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

