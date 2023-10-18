DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midwest Mash

Judson & Moore Distillery
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for Midwest Mash—an evening at Judson & Moore Distillery celebrating artisan food & beverage makers supporting the Midwest grainshed. Ticket price includes live music from Mulefoot [duo], Judson & Moore distillery tours, sample bites from artisan Read more

Presented by Artisan Grain Collaborative

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

