Concert • Adela Jens + Marco Ferreira

Le Mazette
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Adela Jens, Marco Ferreira

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

