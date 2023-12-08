Top track

Take the Blood From My Body

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Portrayal Of Guilt

MOTH Club
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Take the Blood From My Body
Got a code?

About

Portrayal of Guilt eschew predictability. While the Austin, Texan outfit have released material at a rapid clip since their formation only six years ago, it has been near-impossible to predict what each ensuing release might sound like. The only window int...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

Lineup

Portrayal of Guilt, street grease, Death Goals

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.