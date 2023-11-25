Top track

SCALPING - Chamber

SCALER

Cobalt Studios
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live acid techno / rock hybrid SCALER (FKA SCALPING) hit Cobalt Studios!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
Lineup

SCALER, Nukuluk

Venue

Cobalt Studios

10 Boyd St, Shieldfield, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1AP, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

