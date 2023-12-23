DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anapoda - PinDoc

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sat, 23 Dec, 6:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Anapoda

di Federica Aloisio e Sabrina Vicari

con Federica Aloisio e Sabrina Vicari

musiche Angelo Sicurella

costumi Sabrina Vicari (Consuendi)

luci Danila Blasi

produzione PinDoc

(per un pubblico a partire dai 6 anni)

Lo spettacolo:

Dal greco "sot...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

