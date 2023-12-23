DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Anapoda
di Federica Aloisio e Sabrina Vicari
con Federica Aloisio e Sabrina Vicari
musiche Angelo Sicurella
costumi Sabrina Vicari (Consuendi)
luci Danila Blasi
produzione PinDoc
(per un pubblico a partire dai 6 anni)
Lo spettacolo:
Dal greco "sot...
