DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WrestleQueendom 6 (show 2)

The Dome
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Your favourite Girl Gang brings the two biggest shows of the year featuring stars from across the globe colliding at WrestleQueendom 6!

Join us at WrestleQueendom 6 on SUNDAY 19TH NOVEMBER at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London and witness the immersive, theat Read more

Presented by EVE: Riot Grrrls of Wrestling.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.