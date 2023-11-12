DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lieder & Friends

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
£8
A band with no fixed address, LIEDER is the coming together of two creative powerhouses, Howard Gray and Ryan Bulbeck. As a unit, they create unforgettable rock tunes, and undefeatable energy on stage.

Joined by good friends 'Quiet Tongues' amogst more su

Presented by Baybee Records.
The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

