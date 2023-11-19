DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Al-Qasar

La Boule Noire
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Concert du collectif rock psyché oriental Al-Qasar, détonnant mélange de grooves du Moyen-Orient, de psychédélisme US et de transe nord-africaine. Un événement à ne pas manquer- Son premier album « Who Are We ? » sur Glitterbeat Records à reçu un très bel Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Al-Qasar

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

