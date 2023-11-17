DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kamma & Masalo

Night Tales
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dekmantel selectors Kamma & Masalo provide a 5HR House masterclass.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

💞 EVERY FRIDAY + SATURDAY UNTIL 3AM

💞 WALK-INS ALWAYS WELCOME

💞 FREE TABLE RESERVATIONS VIA OUR I Read more

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Kamma & Masalo

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

