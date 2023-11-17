DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dekmantel selectors Kamma & Masalo provide a 5HR House masterclass.
**
💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY
💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS
💞 EVERY FRIDAY + SATURDAY UNTIL 3AM
💞 WALK-INS ALWAYS WELCOME
💞 FREE TABLE RESERVATIONS VIA OUR I
