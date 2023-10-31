DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Las Chukyz junto a la Casa de la Muñecas presentan Hospitalet Horror story, el próximo 31 de oct en El Pumarejo de 00H a 6H con dj set shows y concurso de disfraces.
DJ set:
Jourdan
Manuelac0re
Megane mercury
FKS
Amantra
Shows.
Gala
Miss Diabla
P
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.