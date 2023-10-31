DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hospitalet Horror Story

El Pumarejo
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
About

Las Chukyz junto a la Casa de la Muñecas presentan Hospitalet Horror story, el próximo 31 de oct en El Pumarejo de 00H a 6H con dj set shows y concurso de disfraces.

DJ set:

Jourdan

Manuelac0re

Megane mercury

FKS

Amantra

Shows.

Gala

Miss Diabla

Organizado por El Pumarejo.

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

