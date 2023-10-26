Top track

Product Two

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

178 Product ft. Sal P (Liquid Liquid), Catty

Sleepwalk
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Product Two
Got a code?

About

>> 178 Product with Sal P of Liquid Liquid

>>> special guest Catty

No Cover

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

178 Product, Catty

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.