Denny Laine’s Songs and Stories

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 8 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Moved from November 6th to May 8th.

Music First Productions Inc. & Eddie’s Attic present: Denny Laine’s Songs and Stories: From the British Invasion to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"No guitarist was more integral to Paul McCartney's post Beatles career

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Denny Laine

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

