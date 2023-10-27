Top track

Loscil & Lawrence English - Magenta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loscil / Lawrence English + Briana Marela

The Lab
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Loscil & Lawrence English - Magenta
Got a code?

About

loscil (Scott Morgan) and Lawrence English present a live AV edition of their collaborative album Colours of Air (kranky, 2023). Drawing from the rich palette of pipe organ sounds sourced for the album, the duo process, rearrange, remix and supplement******...

Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.