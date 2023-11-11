Top track

Rosie Tucker, Adult Mom, Shalom

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, November 11th 2023
Rosie Tucker + Adult Mom + Shalom
10pm - $15 ADV / $20 DOS- All Ages

ROSIE TUCKER
Los Angeles, CA
https://rosietucker.bandcamp.com/album/sucker-supreme

Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rosie Tucker, Adult Mom, Shalom

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

