Angelo Versace: Tribute to Mulgrew Miller’s Wingspan

The Century Room
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
($15-$25 tickets | 7pm & 9pm) Angelo Versace, Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Arizona, leads a quintet in tribute to the late jazz pianist, Mulgrew Miller, and Wingspan, a group Mulgrew led for several decades, until his death in 2013. Brice Read more

Presented by The Century Room

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

