Let's Go Queer!

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€8.50
Die Let's Go Queer! ist seit fast 12 Jahren unsere Partynacht für Schwule, Lesben, Transgender, Bi-, Trans- und Intersexuelle sowie Queers und Freunde. Genauso bunt und offen wie die sexuelle Vielfalt der Gäste, präsentiert sich auch der Musikmix. Pop-Hits

Präsentiert von Schlachthof Wiesbaden und Warmes Wiesbaden e.V.

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

