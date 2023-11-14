DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Body Shaping di/con Ivana Pia Lorusso

VOGA Art Project
Tue, 14 Nov, 9:00 pm
ArtBari
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Body Shaping prende a prestito dalla pratica della censura delle nudità femminili sui social media l'espediente estetico del tape nero, portando l'atto del censurare il corpo alle sue estreme conseguenze. In Body Shaping ad essere censurate non sono solo q Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

VOGA Art Project

Via Francesco Curzio, 70123 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

