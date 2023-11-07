Top track

Flip Top Head - Alfred Street

Flip Top Head

The Prince Albert
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The free-ranging sonic motif of Flip Top Head continues to galvanise the UK underground scene. Sporting two-tone swagger, punkish grit and a poetic post-rock melody-it’s no surprise Flip Top Head is already sharing bills with fellow high-risers DEADLETTER, Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Flip Top Head

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

