DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nei loro djset mettono in atto una sorta di ricerca queer che scava senza alcun limite in generi e periodi differenti; un frizzante fritto misto supportato da video provocatori che tra maracas, güiro e percussioni varie trasforma timide situazioni in serat
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.