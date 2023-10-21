DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cream Premiere Night @ Superlove

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21.10.2023

CREAM

@Superlove, Corso di Porta Ticinese 32 Milano (MI)

w/ Vannelli Bros, Brodos, Nora Bee

Per i cultori della musica House e Soul, la follia liquida della Disco si spalma sulla dancefloor di Superlove con un nuovo format firmato Vannelli B Read more

Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.