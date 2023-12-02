Top track

Dub Echo : Mungo's Hi Fi, Subtroopers Sound system

Transbordeur
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJLyon
€18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hey dubbers !

La fin d'année s'annonce big avec la venue inédite du crew bressan Subtroopers, qui posera pour les première fois ses 6 scoops sur Dub Echo !

Infatigables défenseurs de notre chère dub culture depuis 2015, ils sont aux manettes des soirées Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission.

Lineup

Mungo’s Hi Fi

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

