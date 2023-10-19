DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NON PHIXION - Ill Bill, Goretex, Sabac, Dj Eclipse

BIKO
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
NON PHIXION live show
(**Ill Bill - Goretex - Sabac - Dj Eclipse)
The Future Is Now' 20th Anniversary Tour

 opening & closing set:  Dj Steve Dub

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Non Phixion

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

