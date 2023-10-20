DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

El Tambo

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday October 20th

Doors 9pm

Free

21+

--El Tambó--El Tambó returns to the Hotel Congress Plaza Friday 10/20! Celebrating a decade of cumbia x reggaetón dance parties under the Tucson stars, this edition features the entire Sonido Tambó crew: Humbleli Read more

Presented by Hotel Congress & El Tambó

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.