DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back from his world Tour Traxman joins us for Housebroken Thursdays at Never Have I Ever with support from Pat Allgood and Mega M.
Code of Conduct:
No Racism
No Sexism
No Homophobia
No Violence
Yes Kindness
Yes Peace
Yes Equality
Yes Love
Be Pres
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.