DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Body Of Light, TWINS

The Garrison
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Time To Kill
About

Body of Light is an electronic duo and synth-pop band made up by brothers Andrew and Alexander Jarson. Starting as an exploration of noise, sound, and rich vocal loops, over their 10 years of existence, they have found a new foothold as something more comp Read more

Presented by Transmit Presents.

Lineup

TWINS, Body Of Light

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

