Killer Mike: In Conversation with Semtex + Signing

Rough Trade East
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkLondon
From £17.74

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store in conversation and signing from Killer Mike. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Michael' released via Loma Vista.

Killer Mike will be joined by our special guest host fo...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Killer Mike

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

