Sneak Rave

XOYO
Tue, 7 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London's biggest mid-week dance night

Every Tuesday at XOYO

With the biggest beats in one of London's best venues situated in the heart of Shoreditch, Sneak is a night like no other!

Held at one of London’s best venues, SNEAK brings the best beats from...

Presented by Student Event Tickets.
XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

