DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SUNDAY 15TH OCTOBER
10AM - 5PM
SOUNDBATH & CACAO CEREMONY 10:30AM
Q&A 12PM
BREATHWORK 2PM
DEEP LISTENING EXPERIENCE 2:3OPM
DJ MATT HAZELDEN - ZENISM
MUSIC, FOOD & DRINKS ALL DAY
Join Paige and REALM on a mystical soulful sound journey from 10:30am,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.