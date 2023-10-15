DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

REALM: Sensory Elevation

NEON194
Sun, 15 Oct, 10:00 am
WellbeingLondon
£45.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SUNDAY 15TH OCTOBER

10AM - 5PM

SOUNDBATH & CACAO CEREMONY 10:30AM

Q&A 12PM

BREATHWORK 2PM

DEEP LISTENING EXPERIENCE 2:3OPM

DJ MATT HAZELDEN - ZENISM

MUSIC, FOOD & DRINKS ALL DAY

Join Paige and REALM on a mystical soulful sound journey from 10:30am,

Presented by REALM.

Lineup

Heal with Paige

Venue

NEON194

194 Piccadilly, Westminster, London, W1J 9LN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

