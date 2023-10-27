DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nightmare on Congress Street

Hotel Congress
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyTucson
$12.36
About

Kick off Halloweekend with Nightmare on Congress Street, downtown Tucson's biggest Halloween party, in the haunted Hotel Congress! Featuring 2 costume contests with $2000 in cash and prizes, live music from King Quice, Swigfoot, and Funky Bonz, DJs Fat Ton

KLPX, KFMA, Solflower & Hotel Congress

Lineup

Funky Bonz, Fat Tony (DJ)

Venue

Hotel Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

