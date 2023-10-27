DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kick off Halloweekend with Nightmare on Congress Street, downtown Tucson's biggest Halloween party, in the haunted Hotel Congress! Featuring 2 costume contests with $2000 in cash and prizes, live music from King Quice, Swigfoot, and Funky Bonz, DJs Fat Ton
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.