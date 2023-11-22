DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOCO DISCO w/ MARY DROPPINZ (THANKSGIVING EVE)

Social Costa Mesa
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsCosta Mesa
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LOCO DISCO presents the break beat queen from Costa Mesa, MARY DROPPINZ

with support from Jack Brew, Travis Dagz, Wet Hand Dan, Daniel Minaya, Kinderella & Kyle Burke

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Loco Disco.

Lineup

Mary Droppinz

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

