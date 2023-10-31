DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Motown Party Dj Reverend P - Seconda Release

Mercato Nuovo
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsTaranto
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Reverend P è dj resident del Club Djoon dal 2005 e del Motown Party da quasi 10 anni.

Ha condiviso le serate con leggende come Danny Krivit, Dimitri from Paris, Joey Negro, Norman Jay, Nicky Siano, Tony Humphries e molti altri.

Reverend P è il DJ residen

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

DJ Reverend P

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

