Kids Movie Screening at Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 am
FilmLondon
£2.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are welcoming our youngest visitors to the Shepherd's Bush Market movie screening.

This time we will be showing a Disney movie "The Princess and the Frog" to celebrate the Black History Month.

Complementary popcorn is included in the price.

Presented by Shepherds Bush Market

Venue

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 am

