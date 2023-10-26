DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'ULTIMA CLÈR OPEN JAM

Clèr
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Quartetto base composto da batteria, basso, chitarra e tastiere che aprirà lo spettacolo, poi i musicisti dello Studio La Sabbia lasceranno il passo a chiunque voglia suonare uno dei loro strumenti creando una situazione armoniosa e inclusiva.

Presentato da Clèr
Venue

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

