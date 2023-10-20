DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back to 2012 returns with the deep house classics to its stomping ground of South London. Celebrating our 5th Birthday, taking place at POW Brixton, we’ve selected a stellar lineup across 2 rooms to take you on a journey to golden era of house music.
