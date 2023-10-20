Top track

Can't Let This

Back To 2012 5th Birthday: Deep House Classics

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.13

About

Back to 2012 returns with the deep house classics to its stomping ground of South London. Celebrating our 5th Birthday, taking place at POW Brixton, we’ve selected a stellar lineup across 2 rooms to take you on a journey to golden era of house music.

Presented by Shenin Amara sole trader.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mark Radford, LEE B3 EDWARDS, Lee Edwards and 5 more

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

