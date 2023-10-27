DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kome & Go

CAP10100
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€12.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

21.00 - 21.45 ITA90 opening dj set

21.45 - 22.30 IEDOLO opening dj set

22.30 - 23.10 CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION

23.10 - 23.20 cambio

23.20 - 23.45 COMPLESSO DI COLPA

23.45 - 00.00 cambio

00.00 - 00.45 STRONZETTE

00.45 - 01.00 cambio

01.00 - 02.00 COMPU Read more

Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.