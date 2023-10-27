DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
21.00 - 21.45 ITA90 opening dj set
21.45 - 22.30 IEDOLO opening dj set
22.30 - 23.10 CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION
23.10 - 23.20 cambio
23.20 - 23.45 COMPLESSO DI COLPA
23.45 - 00.00 cambio
00.00 - 00.45 STRONZETTE
00.45 - 01.00 cambio
01.00 - 02.00 COMPU
