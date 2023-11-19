Top track

David Morales' Sunday Mass

Good Room
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
About

Globally revered American DJ, Grammy award-winning record producer and songwriter, David Morales makes his debut at Good Room after an incredible summer and fall at all of Europe’s premier venues and festivals. Expect the finest house and disco sounds as h Read more

Presented by Nervous and Dance.Here.Now.

Lineup

David Morales, Hector Romero, Mikki Afflick

Venue

Good Room

98 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

