DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPARTAQUE

Halcyon SF
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12

About

SPARTAQUE the Ukraine DJ delivers raw, quality TECHNO to the dance floor! HENZE + TAKING BACK SUNSHINE support what's sure to be an explosive set!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Spartaque

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

