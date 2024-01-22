Top track

M'Lady (feat. Kero Kero Bonito) (S3RL Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dorian Electra presents Fanfare — World Tour

La Cigale
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.42

About

Dorian Electra presents Fanfare — World Tour

Avec ses deux premiers albums, Flamboyant en 2019 qui l’a dévoilé·e au monde, et le nerveux My Agenda (Deluxe) en 2020, l'agent provocateur de la pop music Dorian Electra mélangeait magistralement un formidable Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Dorian Electra

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

