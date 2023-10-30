Top track

Sam & Mick's Sick Halloween Quiz + Shred Or Die Guitar Hero Karaoke - TGT Halloweekender

The George Tavern
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🤔 THE GEORGE TAVERN HALLOWEEKENDER JUST GOT GOOFIER 🤔

Tributes, Parodies, Mashups and Supergroups From The Music Scene You Know And Love

❓❓❓ All we can say is... Expect The Unexpected❓❓❓

🤖 FRIDAY 🤖 7pm - 3am

KRAFTWERK - ft. members of Tapir!, Stree Read more

Presented by The George Tavern

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

