The Mission (UK), Chameleons + Theatre of Hate (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:30 pm
The Mission (UK), Chameleons + Theatre of Hate - Presented by The Red Party - Live at LPR on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (18+)

Presented by The Red Party
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Theatre of Hate, The Mission UK, The Chameleons

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

