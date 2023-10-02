Top track

Superbloom - Head First

Superbloom

New Cross Inn
Mon, 2 Oct, 6:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rock hasn’t had its last gasp yet: Not with bands like Superbloom around.

Feverish and raw, and with an instantly memorable punch, Brooklyn’s latest rock phenomenon is a group of four guys making the songs that they want to hear. That means searing, overd Read more

Presented by Till The Wheels + New Cross Live.
Lineup

Dude Safari, UZUMAKI, Superbloom

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

