Osirus Jack

L'étage
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€25.10

About

L'un des membres les plus prolifiques du collectif 667. Osirus Jack se présentera sur la scène de l’étage pour vous partager son univers aussi énigmatique que complexe.

Ce rappeur, au talent rare, sait confondre des lyrics ésotériques à des sonorités obsc

Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC
Lineup

Osirus Jack

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

