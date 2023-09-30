Top track

If I Had My Way

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OSEES (Night One) w/ Amplified Heat

Hotel Vegas
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$42.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

If I Had My Way
Got a code?

About

TWO NIGHTS OF OSEES RETURN TO THEIR HOMEBASE.. HOTEL VEGAS.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Hotel Vegas

Lineup

Amplified Heat, Osees

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.