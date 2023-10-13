Top track

John Power (Cast)

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£21.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

John Power accompanied by Jay lewis (The La’s) has acquired a reputation over the last few years for putting on a barn storming acoustic show, featuring lots of favourites from both Cast and his successful solo career that has seen him record 3 albums.

Glasswerk presents...

Lineup

John Power

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

